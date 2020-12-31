PML-N fields woman candidate for NA-75 bye-poll

The PML-N is going to field Syeda Nousheen Shah in a bye-election for NA-75, Daska. The seat fell vacant in August this year after the death of MNA Sahibazada Syed Iftikharul Hassan Shah, known as Zaahrey Shah. He died after a protracted illness. Though Nosheen is contesting elections for the first time, she is not new to politics. She is the wife of Sahibzada Syed Murtaza Ameen, the former PML-N MNA from Daska in the Musharraf regime, and daughter of the late MNA Iftikharul Hassan, She submitted her nomination papers before the court of a local returning officer in Sialkot on Wednesday along with almost all MNAs and MPAs of the PML-N in Sialkot district. In her maiden media talk, she said that Daska has always been a stronghold of the PML-N. She vowed to win the Feb 19 by-polls with the vote and support of the people. The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and other parties have yet to finalise their candidates for this race. Ms Nousheen said she enjoyed the complete support of MNAs and MPAs of the Sialkot district.













