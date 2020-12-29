Remembering a humble giant, Qassim Soleimani

The year 2020 has been completely disastrous. The year started with a horrific crime committed by Donald Trump with the assassination of General Qassim Soleimani. The crime can never be forgotten. Iran has every right to pursue justice to bring these criminals and their accomplice to justice.

Why commemorate the death anniversary of Qassim Soleimani?

The remembrance of his death anniversary is important event to look back, reflect, and reaffirm the struggle of oppressed people. Personally, what comes to mind of his legacy is courage, integrity and siding with the oppressed people. Soleimani was a person of great humility, self-confidence and eschewed egotism. In times of hardship and challenges he saw opportunities and never backdown. Soleimani’s place in history is still unfolding and his work of liberating Jerusalem still remain unfinish. A global icon whose faith and strategy define him a general of Al Quds force.

On January 3rd, Iran and Oppressed people around the world will observe the first anniversary of the assassination Soleimani.

A handsome face with dreamy eyes was a revered figure among not only for the Al Quds (Jerusalem) force, but around Middle East. The martyrdom of the top general of Iran was a conspiracy to further destabilize the Middle East and start a war with Iran.

He is more alive in his legacy and martyrdom today than he ever was. No words are sufficient to express the legacy of Soleimani. His martyrdom has created numerous Soleimani’s from Kashmir to Palestine.

The memory of General Soleimani’s death will remain immortal in the history of all mankind. The martyrdom and the tears that roll down our cheeks are for the oppressed people, be it in Palestine, Kashmir, Yemen, Myanmar or China. These tears are the tears of revolt and challenge to the tyrants of the world. This assassination has branded the mark of disgrace upon the forehead of all oppressors and oppressed governments.

His background Soleimani grew in a village in Kerman Province bordering Afghanistan. His father was a small-time farmer indebted due to “modernization” of Shah’s policies. With the family facing debt, young Soleimani dropped out of school at the age of twelve to labor in the construction industry. He joined IRGC at a very young age and was sent to northwest to suppress a Kurdish separatist uprising.

Soleimani served throughout the eight years of war with Saddam Hussein in 1980 specially in retaking Bostan. in December 1981 to the invasion of Iraqi Kurdistan in 1987, where his unit encountered Saddam using chemical weapons sourced from the US and Europe.

Following the closure of Iraq war in 1988, Soleimani was sent back home to Kerman to wage war on the drug gangs from Afghanistan and Taliban threatening order in the region. After years of insurgent warfare his forces pacified the province, earning him the lasting gratitude of its residents. By March 1998, he had risen to commander of the Quds Force, the lethal special forces unit of the IRGC.

Soleimani is one of the heroes and a righteous son in the history of Islamic republic who stood in defiance against USA and Zionist Israel. He a was most revered, respected, and charismatic military General. He was loved, and admired by all oppressed people around the globe specially Palestinians, Yemenis and Kashmiris. His role in Middle East was to re-shape the new order of resistance. He is a hero who was seen to be a beacon of strength for Muslim countries like Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq and Syria and as a liberator from the clutches of the western powers.

Qassim Soleimani was principal architect and played a significant role in fight against ISIS in Iraq and Syria. He was described as the key player in bringing together Kurdish and Shia forces to fight ISIS in Mosul. Soleimani and his forces played a major role in the victory of Fallujah, Mosul, Kirkuk and Aleppo which US force could not liberate. He was so revered for his talent and wisdom on the battlefield and so feared by ISIS and US. He earned mythical status among his enemies and idolizes by Muslims from Palestine to Yemen.

Soleimani has been responsible for the formation of an arc of unity and resistance from Beirut to Damascus through Iraq, and to Yemen. Soleimani out maneuvered USA in Syria and Iraq hastened the decline of US presence in Middle East. He has restored the long-lost Muslim pride, self-confidence and unity among the Muslim World.

The most courageous General of Al Quds force avoids publicity or media, and when meeting with freedom fighters to Ayatollahs to the dignitaries of the world he prefers to remain quiet, but when he speaks, he is so soft spoken, polite, and rarely raising his voice. He was so modest that he would not allow his admirers to kiss is hand or forehead as customarily in Iran and Middle East.