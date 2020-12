NLC helps transportation of stranded containers from Khunjerab Pass

ISLAMABAD: The National Logistics Cell (NLC) successfully managed transportation of stranded containers from Khunjerab Pass to Silk Route Dry Port at Sost in freezing temperature ahead of schedule to avoid further losses to traders.

The containers got stranded due to outbreak of COVID-19. For this purpose, Khunjerab border was temporarily opened from 15-25 December 2020 to allow cross border movement of stranded containers. The border is closed from 30th November to 1st April every year due to heavy snowfall in the area.

On opening of border on 15 December, transportation of containers started from Khunjerab Top as per laid down Covid-19 SOP. The challenging task to manage movement of containers was made possible with assistance of local administration & FWO. All containers were safely moved to NLC Dry Port at Sost despite slippery conditions caused by snow and icing on road.

These containers carry machinery for hydel energy project, Corona aid for Education Department of Gilgit Baltistan and trade consignments as well. The goods at Khunjerab have been de-stuffed at NLC Dry Port Sost for formal custom clearance. Empty containers will be transported back to Khunjerab Top for taking over by Chinese counterpart.