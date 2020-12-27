FPCCI urges govt to extend amnesty scheme for construction industry

President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Mian Anjum Nisar while appreciating the Prime Minister Imran Khan for introducing Amnesty Scheme for Construction Industry has said that the scheme has boosted the socio-economic status of daily wagers and supported the construction and its allied sectors. He said, “It was a tremendous decision for the mitigation of COVID-19 impact over Pakistan. This incentive scheme attracts the builders, developers, and purchasers of housing units and plots who have not availed of it yet. Even the negative economic effects of Covid-19 pandemic have not hindered the Construction Industry in providing immediate jobs back to the millions of daily wages earners.” Mian Anjum Nisar informed that Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced the tax amnesty scheme for the real estate and construction sector in April 2020 and will remain valid till 31st December 2020. The relief package was for the construction industry with twofold aim of providing employment to daily wage earners, and spurring economic activity.













