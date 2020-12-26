Democracy in Pakistan

Democracy is a form of government by the representatives of the people. It believes in their ability to safeguard and further their interests. It is less prone to revolutionary changes and attaches supreme importance to the aspirations of the people. It is often said of Woodrow Wilson that he was very naïve in thinking that democracy was a universal panacea, the best political system for any and every society. He must have been naive, but is a fact that democratic or on the way to becoming democracy. Albert Einstein, the genius of the twentieth century, considered democracy superior to any other form of government. He said, ‘’My political idea is democracy. Everyone should be respected as an individual, but no one idolized.

Democracy lays stress on justice and equality. There is no discrimination on the basis of caste, religion or sex. Everyone has certain fundamental rights. The rights of the minorities are protected. There is an independent judiciary to safeguard the rights of the people.

Freedom of expression and thought is the very life-blood of democracy. The people and the press can criticize the actions of the government. Such criticism helps to create public opinion and no democratic government can overlook the force of public opinion.

An educated and enlightened electorate is absolutely necessary for the successful working of democracy. Democracy without education, says Will Durant, is hypocrisy without limitation. Voltaire preferred monarchy to democracy on the ground that in a monarchy it was necessary to educate one man, in a democracy millions have to be educated. Education develops the mental faculties of the people and makes them aware of their duties and responsibilities. The widening of franchise in democratic countries imposes a greater responsibility on the ordinary man of today.

The people must be disciplined. If they destroy public properties and indulge in frequent agitation, democracy may degenerate into the rule of the rabble. Democracy cannot exist without discipline. The representatives of the people must be sincere. They should dedicate themselves to the welfare of the masses. Money-making should not be their aim. In a democracy the people must be industrious and patriotic. They must realize that the interests of the country are much more important than their personal interests.

A democratic government should aim at the welfare of all. Political freedom without economic freedom is meaningless. All have to be provided with the necessaries of life so that they may lead a healthy and comfortable life.

An effective opposition is also necessary for the proper working of a democratic government. The opposition should try to correct the mistakes any, made by the government in power. Its criticism must be constructive.

In the whole political set-up of the country, intellectuals, scholars, teachers and truly devoted and able patriots were mostly kept out of the electrol process or the power corridors or circles. As a result, our top political leaders- ministers, chief ministers, prime ministers and presidents have been coming from the richest classes, military bureaucracy and professional civil servants. They did not combine in them ability and vision. They were responsible for three martial laws, several military governments and many unfruitful general elections.

The separation of East Pakistan from West Pakistan was the result of mismanagement of staff affairs in the political and economic fields. We should take a lesson now at least and decide to create the best social, political and economic conditions for the promotion of national unity and for democratic progress. Democracy will die its natural death on its death bed if we do not end the major evils of injustice, illiteracy and ignorance, religious intolerance, terrorism, feudalism, corruption, and economic inequality to start with.