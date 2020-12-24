Chandka hospital BoM meets

The first introductory meeting of Chandka Teaching Hospital Management Board was held under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University, Prof. Dr. Aneela Attaur Rahman, Wednesday, which was participated by members of the board, including Dean of Surgery and Allied Sciences Prof. Ali Akbar Bhand, Prof. Hakim Ali Abro, Prof. Rafia Baloch, Prof. K Das and Dr. Ershad Kazmi, Medical Superintendent, Chandka Medical College Hospital, Larkana.

The meeting decided to take steps for improving the services of Chandka Teaching Hospital to provide better medical treatment facilities to the poor ailing patients. The meeting decided to constitute different monitoring committees which will monitor working of different departments to raise the standard of the hospital. It was also decided that steps will be taken to generate hospital revenue and to provide free services to the patients. It was also decided to fill two vacant posts of Director, Administration & Procurement and Director, Finance, on merit. The meeting decided that CMCH will be registered with accredited hospitals of the country. Work will also be done on the Centralised IT Wing so that data of patients and the employees could be centralised and closely monitored.

The meeting also decided to hold its first official Board meeting on 29th December.

Prof. Aneela Attaur Rahman said on the occasion that efforts would be taken to make CMCH not only a country level hospital but an international level hospital where poverty-stricken patients will be given free of cost treatment facilities of international standards.