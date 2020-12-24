Govt to resolve issues of business people

Provincial Minister for Industry, Trade and Investment Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar are aware of the services rendered to the business community of Sialkot and bith take keen interest in solving their problems. The Punjab government will address the problems of the business community of Sialkot on priority basis. He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation led by prominent Sialkot industrialist Mian Muhammad Riaz Founder Chairman SIAL and former President of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The delegation included President Investors Council Export Processing Zone Sambrial Chaudhry Muhammad Afzal Shaheen, Prominent Pakistani industrialist based in Canada Muhammad Javed Chaudhry of Kulowal, Director Air SIAL Mian Atiq-ur-Rehman, Coordinator Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ahmed of Mandranwala-Daska and others were present on the occasion. Provincial Minister for Industry, Trade and Investment Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal said that business community of Sialkot building the Dry Port, Sialkot International Airport, and now its own airline, the project of the International Hospital under the enthusiastic leadership of Mian Muhammad Riaz is moving forward rapidly, which is very welcome and commendable.













