Man gets death, brother life term in murder case

A man was handed down death and his brother life imprisonment in the murder case of their uncle on Wednesday.

Special judge for criminal model court Gull Zamir Solangi sentenced death, 10 years in jail and a fine of rs 100,000 to Shah Muhammad Morio and his brother Qurban Ali Morio to a life term and a fine of Rs100,000.

They murdered their uncle Sher Muhammad Morio and injured his wife Darya Khatoon Morio at village Shafi Muhammad Morio in the limits of Sobhodero police on August 4, 2007 over a property dispute. They were already convicted of the murder by the additional district sessions judge. Later, the accused filed an appeal before the Sindh High Court, Sukkur bench, from where the case was referred to the criminal model trial court.