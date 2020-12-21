PeH demands release of Kashmiri women prisoners

Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmad Ghazali has said that imprisonment of Kashmiri women including Hurriyat leaders are reprehensible.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said that Kashmiri women are victims of Indian retaliatory actions and state terrorism.

Expressing concern over the commencement of trial of fake cases against Kashmiri women, he said that Syeda Asiya Andrabi has been lodged in Tihar Jail, India for the last three years.

A Delhi court has set worst example of colonialism and state repression against Kashmiri freedom seeking women by ordering a hearing from January 18 under further provisions based on lies.

He said, “An Indian judge has accused people of Jammu and Kashmir of demanding freedom, rights and justice.”

Uzair Ahmad Ghazali said that the allegations against the Kashmiri women are baseles, “people of Jammu and Kashmir are fighting for independence from India as per the UN resolutions.”

He reiterated that they are playing a key role in the resistance movement against India.

“Women leaders in occupied Kashmir are working hard for the secure future of next generations” he added.

Expressing deep concern over the lives and health of Kashmiri women and other prisoners in Indian jails, he said that there was no one in the world to stop India from committing barbarism and violence against Kashmiris.

“Due to which frustration and hatred towards international institutions, peace loving countries and organizations is growing in the hearts of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.” he added.

He cautioned that India’s stubborn attitude towards the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the current situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir could result dangerous for peace in the region.

Ghazali appealed to the United Nations, international human rights organizations, the OIC and the government of Pakistan to play a role in securing the release of Kashmiri women prisoners in Tihar Jail.

He particularly appealed the government of Pakistan to raise its voice on international forums for the immediate release of Kashmiri prisoners.