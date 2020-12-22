Sialkot businessmen set precdents for others

Central Secretary General Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Coordinator, Chief Minister for Party Affairs Omar Farooq Mayer has said that the business community of Sialkot has solved its problems on its own by setting bright examples of Dryport, Sialkot International Airport and now Sialkot has its own airline. If people from other cities start following in his footsteps, a new era of construction and development could begin in the country.

He shared these views at Sialkot International Airport during the meeting held in his honor by SIAL Management. Vice Chairman SIAL Chaudhry Muhammad Afzal Shaheen presided over the meeting while District President PTI Muhammad Idrees Cheema Advocate, Deputy Secretary General PTI Trade Wing Gujranwala Division Umar Iqbal Malik, former Chairman SIAL Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry, former Vice Chairman Chaudhry Raza Munir, Naeem Yousuf, Director SIAL Muhammad Javed Chaudhry and Public Relations Manager Abdul Shakoor Mirza were also present. Chief Guest Omar Farooq Mayer said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar highly value all the projects launched by the business community of Sialkot and they have all the resources to make these projects a success, paying personal attention to providing and facilitating. Omar Farooq Mayer said that he would personally request Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar to rebuild the airport’s road network while resolving the problems of industrialists and exporters.

He also assured to put the proposal of one window operation before the concerned authorities. Earlier, Vice Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Afzal Shaheen briefed him in detail about Sialkot International Airport while requesting for reconstruction of roads connecting the airport. Director SIAL Muhammad Javed Chaudhry stressed the need to formulate a policy to reduce the difficulties faced by overseas investors and local investors in starting a business. A SIAL commemorative shield was also presented to the special guest at the end of the ceremony..