Soldier martyred  in anti-terror  operation in Awaran

A soldier of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom in an exchange of fire with terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan’s Awaran district on Sunday, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“On receipt of intelligence information regarding presence of terrorists and their facilitators in Jatt Bazaar near Awaran, Balochistan, security forces conducted a search /clearance operation,” said the ISPR in a statement.

Due to intense exchange of fire with terrorists during the operation, Lance Naik Muhammad Iqbal was injured and immediately evacuated to Karachi, it said. However, the brave soldier embraced martyrdom due to excessive bleeding.

“Security forces have successfully cleared the entire area of Jatt Bazaar,” teh statement further said.

In October, a possible terrorist activity was foiled in southern Balochistan when security forces conducted a similar operation, killing a “high-value target” responsible for killing innocent civilians, extortion and attacking security forces. The ISPR said that the operation was conducted in Ketch district’s Buleda area on a terrorist hideout of a proscribed organisation.