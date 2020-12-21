Kashmir Premier League: Mega cricketing event highlighting the importance and talent of Kashmir at national and international level

Kashmir Premier League is a T20 league that comprises of 6 teams entitled as:

RAWALAKOT HAWKS

KOTLI PANTHERS

MIRPUR ROYALS

MUZAFFARABAD TIGERS

OVERSEAS WARRIORS

BAGH STALLIONS.

The event will be executed in MUZAFFARABAD, MIRPUR AND RAWALPINDI CRICKET GROUND from 1st to 10th April, 2021. This league is an initiative to promote the domestic Cricket in Pakistan and highlight the talent and natural magnificence of Kashmir.

KPL TO PUT KASHMIR ON GLOBAL SPORTS MAP

‘K’ WORD IS THE BUZZ WORD NOW, SAYS SHEHRYAR AFRIDI

SHAHID AFRIDI BRAND AMBASSADOR OF KPL

AJK PRESIDENT MASOOD KHAN TO ACT AS PATRON IN CHIEF OF KPL

KPL is the first mega cricketing event highlighting the importance and talent of Kashmir at national and international level. This league is designed to provide the young Cricket talent of AJK with a quality platform through which they can exhibit their skill and will be showcased all around the world as the league will be telecasted in Pakistan as well as globally. KPL has been registered with Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) as Kashmir Premier League PVT.LTD. , approved by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) which is permanent member of the (International Cricket Council), Government of Punjab and Government of Azad Jammu & Kashmir which also ensured their cooperation in this cause. This event will also manifest the alluring geography and culture of AJK in addition to the proliferation of sports in the region. KPL aims to associate renowned national heroes of Pakistan from Sports, Media and other genres with the league to promote the brand nationally and globally.

KPL is a landmark event for Kashmir as it will provide the world with a new paradigm towards the region and its people. This event will project a token of association from Pakistan with the people of Kashmir and reflect a soft image in the international cricketing society. The league has been designated with the Hashtag of #KheloAazadiSe which portrays the fact that this event will provide the opportunity to the people of Kashmir to unveil their love with the game of Cricket by playing or by watching their favorite game at their home. Kashmir Premier League will prove to be a gift for the people of Kashmir having an immense impact which would put Kashmir on Global Sports Map.

FAISAL JAVED CHAIRMAN CHAIRMAN SENATE STANDING COMMITTEE

MR.JAMAL SHAH RENOWNED SENIOR ACTOR

SHAHID AFRIDI BRAND AMBASSADOR KPL

MR. ARIF MALIK PRESIDENT KPL

CH. SHAHZAD AKHTAR CEO KPL