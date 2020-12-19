Former PML-N MNA Mudassar Nahra arrested

The anti-corruption authorities on Friday have arrested former PML-N MNA Haji Mudassar Qayyum Nahra for illegally occupying government land.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment officials took Haji Nahra into custody from Nowshera Virkan. ACE Circle Officer Mirza Zaman along with a heavy contingent of police raided the Nahra House and arrested the former PML-N lawmaker and took him to Gujranwala.

The raiding party included DSP Kamonke, SHO Tatlay Aali, SHO Nowshera Virkan and members of the Elite Force. Circle Officer Mirza Zaman said the Gujranwala Deputy Commissioner has forwarded a reference against Haji Nahra to the anti-corruption director regarding illegal occupying state land worth billions of rupees. Later, the district administration said they had vacated the illegally occupied government land. Mudassar Nahra had been elected as MNA and MPA on the PML-N ticket. His brother, Azhar Qayyum Nahra, was elected MNA on a PML-N ticket from Nowshera Virkan in the last elections.