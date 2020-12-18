PIA announces special fares for Skardu, Gilgit flights

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced special fares for passengers traveling to northern areas of the country in order to promote tourism.

According to details, PIA is now offering special discounted fare for Skardu and Gilgit flights for ease and affordability for passengers. The airline has announced one way minimun fare starting from Rs. 6,915 for flights to /from Islamabd to Gilgit and Skardu.

After winter discounts in other parts of the country, PIA has fulifiled the long standing demands of the people of northern areas.

“We hope the special fare will bring happiness to the guests from the northern regions. People from all over the country will also be able to see the world’s highest peaks in cold and clear weather,” said the PIA spokesperson

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik while speaking to Marketing team and airline officials at a review meeting instructed them to provide best services to the passengers traveling on domestic as well as International flights. He also instructed the employees to work with new zeal, strength and enthusiasm for the betterment of the airline with the start of the new year.

The special fare has been announced keeping in view the weather conditions and providing convenient, accessible and affordable air travel facility, specially to the people of northern areas and other PIA travelers.

Earlier, PIA recently announced a 30 per cent cut in domestic fares, it excluded Gilgit and Skardu routes from the facility for unknown reasons.

Sources said PIA’s “discriminatory” decision has surprised the passengers of these routes, who were being forced to pay more fare for 35-minute travel as compared to the fares being paid by passengers on much longer domestic routes.