5 laptops that you can buy under 100K easily in Pakistan

There is no disagreement on the fact that laptops are one of the most useful devices for people. You can find them in use everywhere. Be in the field of education, gaming, and work. Users cannot survive without the laptop. You could be a student, work from home professional, even parents or grandparent. Laptops are necessary. In Pakistan, people frequently search for the best laptops under 100,000 PKR.

As we move from the 50K price range towards the 100K mark, we find latest laptops that feature stunning touch screens, matchless processors, powerful graphics, and massive storage. Given below is our list of the top five laptops that you can get under the 100K range in Pakistan.

1. Dell Vostro 10th Generation Core i3:

CPU: Intel Core i3-1005G1 Dual-Core Processor (2 Cores – 4 Threads) | GPU: Intel UHD Graphics| RAM: 4GB | Storage: 01 TB HDD| Display: 14-inch, HD, 1366 x 768 | Size: 19.90mm (0.78) x 328.70mm (12.94) | Weight: 3.49 pounds.

The Dell Vostro 10th Generation Core i3 earns its place at the top spot of the best laptops under 100K due to its strong 10th Generation Core i3 performance, bright 720p display, and long battery life, at an affordable price of 77,500PKR with a 1-year local warranty.

Although the Dell Vostro is much thinner than its sibling laptops, the Dell Vostro takes your battery charge level from 0% up to 80% within an hour and boasts enough room for a battery that lasts nearly 6 hours on a charge. It still has a decent number of ports. The display emits an impressive 220 nits of brightness, which gives the screen some decent contrast. This laptop looks stunning in grey color. The Dell Vostro 10th Generation is one of the best cheapest laptops currently available in Pakistan.

2. Lenovo Idea-Pad 3 10th Generation Core i3:

CPU: Intel Core i3-1005G1 Dual-Core Processor (2 Cores – 4 Threads) | GPU: Intel UHD 620 | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 256GB SSD | Display: 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080 | Size: 14.3 x 9.9 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 3.74 pounds.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 10th Generation Core i3 place on 2nd spot of the best laptops under 100K due to its strong Ice Lake-10th Generation Core i3 performance, bright 1080p display, and long battery life span, in the affordable price of 80,999PKR with 1-year international warranty.

Although the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is much smarter than other Lenovo laptops, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 take your battery charge level from 0% up to 65% within an hour and provide nearly 7 hours of battery support on a full charge. It has a wide variety of cable-ports. The display produces an impressive 220 nits of brightness, which gives the screen some impressive contrast. This laptop looks fabulous in silver color. The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 10th Generation is also one of the cheapest laptops currently available in Pakistan.

3. HP 15s DU2126tu 10th Generation Core i3:

CPU: Intel Core i3-1005G1 Dual-Core Processor (2 Cores – 4 Threads)| GPU: Intel UHD 620 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 1 TB HDD| Display: 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080 | Size: 35.85 x 24.2 x 1.99 cm| Weight: 3.83 pounds.

The HP 15s DU2126tu 10th Generation Core i3 place on 3 spot of the best laptops under 100K due to its solid Ice Lake -10th Generation Core i3 performance, bright 1080p display, and long (3-cell, 41 WH Li-ion) battery life, in the affordable price of 83,400PKR with 1-year local warranty.

Although the HP 15s DU2126tu is much powerful than this price range of other laptops, the HP 15s DU2126tu Takes your battery charge level from 0% up to 100% within 2 hours and claims enough room for a battery that lasts nearly 7 hours on a full charge. This HP laptop has a wide variety of ports. The display releases a remarkable 220 nits of brightness, which gives the screen some decent contrast. This laptop looks stunning in its silver color. The HP 15s DU2126tu 10th Generation is one of the cheapest laptops currently available in Pakistan.

4. HP 15 DY1091wm 10th Generation Core i3:

CPU: Intel Core i3-1005G1 Dual-Core Processor (2 Cores – 4 Threads) | GPU: Intel UHD 620 | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 256GB SSD | Display: 15.6-inch, 1366×768 | Size: 35.85 x 24.2 x 1.79 cm | Weight: 3.74 pounds.

The HP 15 DY1091wm 10th Generation Core i3 place on 4 spot of the best laptops under 100K due to its solid Ice Lake -10th Generation Core i3 performance, bright 720p display, and long (3-cell, 41 WH Li-ion) battery life, in the affordable price of 83,999PKR with 1-year international warranty.

Although the HP 15 DY1091wm is much greater than this price range of other laptops. This HP laptop has a wide variety of ports. The display releases a remarkable 220 nits of brightness, which gives the screen some decent contrast. This laptop looks stunning in its silver color. The HP 15 DY1091wm 10th Generation is one of the cheapest laptops currently available in Pakistan.

5. Dell Latitude 15 3510 10th Generation Core i3:

CPU: Intel Core i3-10110u Dual-Core Processor (2 Cores – 4 Threads) | GPU: Intel UHD 620 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 1 TB HDD | Display: 15.6-inch, 1366×768 | Size: 14.3 x 9.9 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 4.2 pounds.

The Dell Latitude 15 3510 10th Generation Core i3 place on 5 spot of the best laptops under 100K due to its Comet Lake -10th Generation Core i3 performance, bright 720p display, and long (3-cell, 41 WH Li-ion) battery life, in the affordable price of 86,000PKR with 1-year local warranty.

Although the Dell Latitude 15 3510 is much greater than this price range of other laptops. This HP laptop has a wide variety of ports. The display releases Anti-Glare, Non-Touch, and NTSC 45%, 220 Nits, which gives the screen some decent contrast. This laptop looks stunning in its black color. The Dell Latitude 15 3510 10th Generation is one of the cheapest laptops currently available.

