Pakistan’s Golden opportunity to strengthen its global image

Weakening Pakistan’s security has been an important part of India’s agenda. Based on the same agenda, India has not openly accepted Pakistan’s independent and sovereign status till date and has resorted to various tactics to attack its security. India also threatens Pakistan’s security on the borders on the basis of its aggressive intentions and for this purpose it has never allowed tensions on the LOC to subside, especially when it is used to provoke Pakistan, it targets civilian populations along the LOC in order to justify any retaliatory action by Pakistan and impose a regular war on it. India is engaged in terrorist activities inside Pakistan as well as escalating border tensions, due to this Indian attitude, not only are fears of a nuclear war growing in the region, but nuclear war is also becoming an invisible reality.

India’s intervention in Pakistan is an indisputable fact, Pakistan has presented irrefutable evidence to the world in the form of dossiers, however; India’s attitude has always been noisy, if Pakistan’s dossiers in front of the world are put aside for a moment. The statements made by Narendra Modi and his national security adviser Ajit Doval are part of the record in which they have confessed to avenging the struggle of the freedom fighters of Occupied Kashmir in Balochistan and Azad Kashmir. Along with this, the capture of Kulbhushan Jadhav from Pakistan can be a bigger proof than India’s incitement to terrorism in Pakistan, but India is not shying away from blaming Pakistan.

Pakistan maintains good relations with its neighbors and is striving for peace in the region, but on the contrary, Pakistan’s existence has been unbearable for India. India first split Pakistan through its conspiracies and now it is continuing its conspiracies to divide more parts of it. It is also trying to discredit Pakistan all over the world. Many dramas have been staged in this regard; Pathankot, Uri and Pulwama are links in the same chain since the Mumbai attacks. Earlier, it was shameful to blame Pakistan for the Samjhauta Express tragedy. It had declared the tragedy as the work of its own institutions in the investigation of Indian institutions. India has created a new worst history of terrorism by using the present service naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav for terrorism in Pakistan. A military court has sentenced Kulbhushan Jadhav to death for his involvement in terrorism in Pakistan, which has been upheld by the International Court of Justice. Dossiers issued by Pakistan have presented evidence based on similar facts. How long will India continue to flee by calling all the evidence fictitious?

India itself is involved in terrorism all over the world. In the report of the European organization EU DisinfoLab, where the role of Indian terrorism in Pakistan is clarified, it has also exposed the absurd propaganda against Pakistan and China. No matter how much India willingly rejects this report, declaring these allegations to be false, it cannot be acquitted in any way. The above said European organization is independent and neutral, and has nothing to do with Pakistan, there is no question of its being under the influence of Pakistan, if there was any truth in India’s position then it would have taken this European organization to the International Court of Justice, India’s mere denial of the report cannot prove its innocence.

On the one hand, India is trying to defame Pakistan all over the world on the basis of lies; on the other hand, it is using similar tactics to impose sanctions on Pakistan. It has put Pakistan on the FATF’s gray list and is pushing hard to get it from the gray to the blacklist, while evidence of India’s involvement in money laundering has come to light. 44 banks have been laundering money at the behest of Modi government; the rights of minorities in India and Occupied Kashmir are not protected. The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has also stated in its report that exploitation in the name of religion is on the rise in India. The whole world has condemned the atrocities and barbarism in India and the Occupied Territories and now the peasant movement is making a mockery of the Indian government. In such a situation, Pakistan is getting golden opportunities to respond to Indian conspiracies. The Pakistani government should raise the issue of atrocities against Indian farmers in the international forum and try to curb the corruption of the Indian government under UN sanctions. Pakistan needs to make its diplomacy more active as it has a golden opportunity to consolidate its global image and expose India’s conspiracies on the world stage. So, it should not be wasted.