Bomb defused; Rangers official injured in cracker attack in Karachi

Police and security officials on Tuesday defused a bomb planted on the car of a Chinese restaurant owner in Karachi’s posh Clifton locality near Bilawal House. The car being driven by a Chinese national was the target of the would-be attackers.

The occupants of the car informed the police after the incident and evacuated the vehicle. The Bomb Disposal Squad was called immediately and managed to defuse the explosive device without any injury or damage to property.

Footage of CCTV cameras obtained shows two men on a motorcycle, with the front individual’s face covered by a helmet, drive alongside the red vehicle and plant the device, before driving off. The car had slowed down during this time as it was coming in to park.

A senior superintendent of police (SSP) confirmed that the device was successfully disarmed. Officials added that the bomb weighed around a kilogram and was supposed to be remotely detonated. The device, officials said, reportedly malfunctioned and failed to explode.

The manager of a nearby famous Chinese restaurant, Rashid, said the bomb was planted on the vehicle of the eatery’s owner. He added that the owner, Mr Yu, visited the eatery every day at the same time. “No threat has ever been received prior to this incident,” added the restaurant manager.

Meanwhile, one Rangers official was injured when assailants threw a cracker at a gate of the Karachi University on Tuesday. Police confirmed that the attack took place at Karachi University’s Sheikh Zayed gate. “The men came on a motorcycle and fled after throwing the cracker at the gate,” said SSP East.

Police officials confirmed that Rangers officials were the target of the attack. The injured officer of the paramilitary force was shifted to a hospital.