Two arrested in a crackdown against drug sellers

As many as two drug seller arrested in a crackdown launched against drug and liquor sellers in Batkhela, Assistant Commissioner Batkhela said.

“On secret information, we raided a hotel situated in the nearest area Jalawanan Pull Chowki, two-person arrested red-handed along with 3000-gram hashish, the arrested handed over to police and FIR logged in the nearest police station at pull chowki, AC Batkhela Sohail Ahmad Khan said.”

He added that “the arrested were selling drugs at the local level and they belong to a chain involved in drug selling in the area. There is no space for drug seller and criminals in Malakand and on the direction of worthy Deputy Commissioner he accelerates their efforts to curb the menace of drugs and liquor and the crackdown again drug mafia and criminals is at full swing. He appealed to local for cooperation with District Administration to eradicate the drug selling.

Since the crackdown started against the drug and liquor seller in Malakand, the locals expressed satisfaction on the District Administration and praised their efforts to wash out the drug mafia from the area.

At the time AC Batkhela appealed to local for avoiding firing and warned them for legal action.