Indian disinformation network against Pakistan and Kashmir

There is an uproar and deservedly so, in Pakistan, on an expose by EU DisinfoLab’s showing a 15 year operation of a network designed to serve Indian interest in EU, UN and in particular at UNHRC and discredit Pakistan. The Brussels-based NGO has said that this Indian network is the “largest network” of disinformation they have exposed so far.

The massive use of NGOs, media outlets, MEPs and many others dead and alive is frightening. It is even more disheartening that the advocacy of the right of self-determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir has been wronged. India has temporarily succeeded to blanket her repression and atrocities in Kashmir. India may seem to have hoodwinked Pakistan and the Kashmiri advocates. Lo and behold, the Indian mala fides came to a full circle and the India Chronicles report, has stripped Indian Government of all its false claims of non-interference, non-violence and respect for UN Charter.

India has succeeded to confuse the world community on Kashmir. A patriotic defiance of the people of Kashmir, began to be seen as terrorism. The three Kashmir Centres at Brussels, London and Washington ran into trouble and were ultimately packed up. The Centres were run by Kashmiri State Subjects and India would not have been successful, if we had set our compass right. These Centre have their own history and to discuss that here, would not serve our cause. However, suffice it to say, that we were ‘petty minded’ and remained engaged in a regular practice of killing from our own ranks in a ‘friendly fire’.

There is a need to approach the NGOs, the think tanks or schools whose interns or students spoke on behalf of these NGOs and the mala fides of Indian network need to be explained

The expose of a 15 year operation against Pakistan raises an important question. Government of Pakistan has a strong diplomatic presence in Brussels, Geneva and New York. Kashmiris are also very active at these three stations. How come that the people impersonating the dead and alive, were able to take the floor at the UN HRC in Geneva, in the European Parliament or at the UN in New York and were allowed to wrong the interests of Pakistan and the Kashmir case alike. It seems that impersonated dead were more impressive and carried the day, better than our living advocates of all ‘manner’.

An independent self-audit of our failure is as important as the uproar against the Indian sin. What are the appropriate measures that need to be taken against India? Pakistan needs to report the matter to Asia Specific Group and take up the issue of her non-permanent seat at the UN Security Council starting from January 2021.

India may have been a legitimate candidate under rule 142 of Rules of Procedure of the General Assembly, it did not qualify as a candidate under Rule 143, which reads “In the election of non-permanent members of the Security Council, due regard shall, in accordance with Article 23, paragraph 1, of the Charter, be specially paid, in the first instance, to the contribution of Members of the United Nations to the maintenance of international peace and security and to the other purposes of the Organization, and also to equitable geographical distribution.” Pakistan has voted for Indian seat at the UNSC but it has now a serious grievance against India under the Charter.

Pakistan needs to invoke Articles 3, 4, 5 and 6 of the UN Charter which describe the manner in which a country could seek membership of the United Nations and the organization could suspend a country from the exercise of the rights and privileges of membership or for a persistent violation of the Principles contained in the Charter, could be expelled from the UN by the General Assembly upon the recommendation of the Security Council. The interpretation of membership and expulsion is explicit and simple. India fails on all these qualifications.

India has been elected to the 47 member UN Human Rights Council and Pakistan has voted for India at the UN General Assembly. People of Kashmir are aggrieved that a country that has aggressed against them, has reoccupied their habitat and is holding them at a gun point from 5 August 2019, should have been allowed an uncontested election, to a body, where she would hurt the cause of Kashmir. India has paid no heed to the two OHCHR reports on the human rights situation in Jammu and Kashmir and has failed to honour and act upon the recommendations made in the two reports, to correct her position in accordance with the Universal Declaration on Human Rights.

The fact that Indian network has resurrected some defunct NGOs and has used some other NGOs as well, has as a consequence mislead the UN Human Rights Council, would be regarded a conscious attempt to sabotage and demean the proceedings of the Council sessions. It has been a deliberate attempt to mislead the Human Rights Council and influence their understanding, by parading the NGO representatives. Human Rights Council floor has been abused.

The misuse of NGOs and media outlets, is a war against the UN Charter, Universal Declaration of Human Rights and against the duty of the UN Human Rights Council “to strengthen the promotion and protection of human rights around the world.” Pakistan and the people of Jammu and Kashmir have been aggrieved from the floor of the UN HRC. The matter needs to be taken up with the President of the Council, member of the Council and UN General Assembly which elects the members of the Council.

Pakistan has in 2015 reported two NGOs for their bad faith and for acting outside their mandate to the UN ECOSOC. The two Guinea and Zambia based NGOs, namely, African Technology Development Link and the African Technical Association, were found to have been acting outside their mandate in Baluchistan and their UN status was withdrawn. In 2010 Geneva based NGO Interfaith International was also found at war with the principle of ‘fairness’ and its status was suspended. Dr. G N Fai has very rightly opined in his column that “Everyone stands on the same plane when human rights are at issue. Even if all of its lofty provisions safeguarding fundamental human freedoms and liberties remain dishonoured in many parts of the globe, declaration still stands as a moral reproach to wrongdoing nations that may facilitate reforms.”

India Chronicles report helps Pakistan and the advocates of Kashmiris right to self-determination to seek a relief against the wrong done to them on the floor of UNHRC, in EU, at the UN and around the world. A proper case needs to be prepared and submitted to these institutions and other bodies like, OIC, SARC, Commonwealth Secretariat, credible NGOs and think tanks need to be fully updated.

Pakistan should equally take extra care in seeking assistance from NGOs and make sure that they do not fail on the principle of ‘mandate’. After the two OHCHR reports, the India Chronicles report is an important expose against India. Pakistan and the advocates of the right of self-determination of the people of Kashmir, can prosecute their grievances against the rogue behaviour of a member nation of UN. JKCHR as an aggrieved NGO with a specific mandate has started consulting its constituency of well-wishers. It would be keenly interested in any and all genuine steps that Pakistan might be preparing to take.

The author is President of London based Jammu and Kashmir Council for Human Rights – NGO in Special Consultative Status with the United Nations.