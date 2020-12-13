All set for PDM Lahore rally today without govt’s permission

All parties of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Saturday gave final touches to their plan of holding a public meeting at Minar-e-Pakistan on Sunday (today), even though security agencies have not ruled out the threat of a terrorist attack. The Punjab government has imposed a smart lockdown in areas close to the historic venue to minimise attendance of opposition parties’ workers. Law enforcement agencies have also beefed up security to avoid any untoward incident.

PML-N, the host of the rally, has made it clear that all arrangements including stage, sound and lighting systems would be put in place during the night. A PML-N delegation comprising former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal, Senator Parvaiz Rasheed and former Railways Minister Kh Saad Rafiq visited Bilawal House to discuss strategies for the rally with the PPP leadership. PPP’s Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Sherry Rehman, Nayyer Bokhari, Sardar Latif Khosa and Qamar Zaman Kaira were present during the discussion.

Meanwhile, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari spent a busy day in Lahore. He visited the residence of deceased party leader and former minister Malik Mushtaq Ahmed Awan to condole with his sons. He also attended a reception hosted by PPP leader Ghulam Mohiuddin.

Delegations of opposition parties visited the venue throughout the day to check arrangements for the PDM rally. Talking to the media at Minar-e-Pakistan, PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah warned that Prime Minister Imran Khan and the government would be responsible for any untoward incident during the rally. He accused the government of creating hurdles in the way of holding public meetings. He said PML-N has taken control of Greater Iqbal Park and the rally shall be held as per schedule.

“It is a peaceful rally. The leaders will address it peacefully. But if the government interferes then any incident can take place for which the Bani Gala government will be responsible,” he said.

He urged civil servants not to become servants of the puppet government as they would face cases and lose their jobs in case of any torture on peaceful political workers.

He challenged Prime Minister Imran Khan to get cases registered while becoming a complainant himself. He informed that arrangements for the rally – lighting, chairs and stage – would be completed by late Saturday night. He also said that the vote would be respected in the country, resulting in the establishment of a democratic government by accepting the people’s verdict.

“We are ready to face every threat for achieving our objective of respect for the vote,” he said.

Senator Pervaiz Rasheed and Khawaja Saad Rafique also visited the Minar-e-Pakistan to review the arrangements. The Punjab government imposed a smart lockdown in areas adjacent to the Minar as the administration banned all gatherings in addition to closing all businesses and offices.

In a related development, Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the government didn’t allow PDM to hold the public meeting in Lahore in the wake of the alarming coronavirus situation and security concerns in the city.

Addressing a press conference at the PTI Lahore Secretariat, she said that the government didn’t put any obstacles in the way of the opposition as per the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Neither has any container been placed nor any road been blocked. She added that the government was not afraid of any PDM meeting as such gatherings could not topple it. If anything, they would expose the political strength of PDM to the public.

She also said Mariyum Safdar has no mandate to represent all parties of PDM as she is just the daughter of a convicted former prime minister. She said Mariyum Safdar took the path of confrontation and anarchy. The PML-N is moving forward with an agenda of chaos, anarchy and confrontation, she further said.

She further added that Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman had planned to use innocent children of madrassahs for political purposes and gathered a private force to create anarchy. She said that the government had an eye on all the illegal activities of PDM and CCTV cameras had already been installed on the route from Jati Ummra to Minar-e- Pakistan to keep record of their activities.

Dr Firdous said the opposition is making unsuccessful efforts to intimidate the government by holding processions. The government will not let the opposition’s wish of becoming political martyrs come true, she added. She reminded everybody that only Prime Minister Imran Khan could fill the whole ground of Minar-e-Pakistan with people and PTI gathered the largest public meetings in the history of Pakistan.