ADB, IMF launch first joint report on financing SDGs

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) joined 11 multilateral development banks (MDBs) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in launching the first-ever joint report on financing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The report is released at the end of a critical year, in which the coronavirus pandemic threatens to reverse progress on the SDGs. In response, MDBs have collectively mobilized a global response package of $230 billion between 2020 and 2021 to reduce the impact of the pandemic, of which $75 billion will be directed to the world’s poorest countries before the end of 2020.

The report concludes that MDBs must continue their efforts to invest in people and human capital, with a deeper focus on inclusion. They will step up their efforts to promote green development and ambitious climate action reflecting the goals of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

They will also work to strengthen resilience to shocks and stresses, in order to preserve prosperity and continue to promote sustainable infrastructure, including to foster digitization to support innovation and sustainability.

MDBs will continue to deepen their partnerships for the goals, including through knowledge sharing and common reporting on the SDGs.

ADB’s long-term Strategy 2030 commits that ADB’s operations will be designed to help developing member countries meet the SDGs with seven operational priorities set out closely linked to SDG goals and targets. ADB’s corporate results management systems enable ADB to ensure its projects align with the goals and report on contributions to their achievement.

Many ADB projects are focused on supporting the achievement of the SDGs. ADB also partners with the UN and others to support knowledge and policy dialogue that enables developing member countries to implement the SDGs.