PM to address the UN-hosted Climate Ambition Summit today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the Climate Ambition Summit 2020 being held virtually today by the United Nations in connection with the fifth anniversary of Paris Agreement.

The prime minister will apprise the world about the efforts being made by Pakistan to mitigate the effects of climate change in the country. At the summit, the countries will set out new ambitious commitments under three pillars of Paris Agreement including mitigation, adaptation and finance.

He will appraise the attendees on PTI’s 10 Billion Tree Tsunami project, and PM’s Green Pakistan initiative.

The summit is positioned as a “sprint to Glasgow,” where the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 26) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) is scheduled to take place from 1–12 November 2021.

Co-hosted by the UK COP26 Presidency, the UN and France, in partnership with Chile and Italy, the summit aims to rally momentum and call for much greater climate action and ambition.