Interfaith Harmony Councils being established all over Pakistan to promote religious harmony: Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi

Leadership of all the Religious Organizations and Religious schools of thought rejected report of US State Department on Religious Freedom in Pakistan stating that US Commission for Religious Freedom has drafted the arbitrary report with biased and baseless information propaganda.

Addressing a joint Press Conference here on Friday, leadership of different religious schools of thought in heading of Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said that US State Department contrary to ground realities listed Pakistan in the countries violating religious freedom.

The Religious leadership in heading of Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony said that, we want to invite US Commission for Religious Freedom to visit Pakistan and made decision on ground realities.

The clerics said that Constitution of Pakistan assures complete Religious freedom to the faithfuls of all Religions and Religious sects without any discrimination.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi was also flanked by Allama Sajjad Husseini, Maulana Ghulam Akbar Saqi, Pastor Emanuel Khokhar, Maulana Qasim Qasmi, Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan, Maulana Abubakar Sabri, Maulana Shafi Qasmi, Maulana Naib Khan, Maulana Muhammad Khan Leghari and representatives of Church of Pakistan were also present on this occasion.

The Religious leadership stated that during last two years, instances relating misuse of blasphemy laws witnessed reduction.

Government of Pakistan with support of Ulemas-Mashaykh playing effective role to keep check on misuse of blasphemy laws; therefore on account of hearsay, any objections on violation of Religious freedom should not be made at Pakistan.

The Religious scholars said that US state department’s report for listing Pakistan among countries violating Religious freedom is regretting and sorrowful.

They said that it has become evident that India and enemies of Pakistan have been making propaganda to malign Pakistan in context of Religious freedom violations.

The clerics said that all Religious Organizations have agreed that forceful conversions can’t be made and all such instances are being seen case to case. Similarly, Ulemas playing very effective role to restraint undeage marriages and coordination is being made in this regard between representatives of different religions, religious sects and the Government.

Responding to a question, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said that Pakistan will contact with US at Government’s level on the issue of US Commission Report for Religious Freedom in Pakistan and ground realities will be put forward before US State Department.

The Religious scholars said that minorities living in Pakistan have all the rights as defined in the constitution of Pakistan and any Organization, individual can’t force minorities to impose their thinking.

Interfaith Harmony Councils are being established all over the country to promote Religious harmony and in this regard, formal declaration will be made in next week from the federal government.

Responding to another question, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said that Holy places of Muslims are situated in Saudi Arabia and non-Muslims are banned to enter in Mecca and Medina in accordance of the teachings of Quran-o-Sunnah, which can’t be altered.