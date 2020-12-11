Official iPhone 12 Pre-Booking starts

The latest iPhone 12 is set to be officially released in Pakistan from Friday 18th December 2020 by Apple Authorized Distributor, Mercantile Pacific Asia. The line-up consists of the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 ProMax. Interested buyers can now Pre-Book their iPhone 12 to get a FREE Bundle Offer from Friday 11th December, which includes Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter.

On this auspicious occasion, Simon Mallitte, Mercantile Pacific’s Head of Global Strategy and Business Development, said:

“Last year was phenomenally successful for Mercantile. We have been able to develop a strategy to deliver official Apple products to Pakistan and are now gearing up to bring more investment and expertise to take the Apple experience to the next level across the country.”

Previously, the Pakistan market used to be flooded with unauthorized, non-PTA iPhone products. Mercantile aims to ensure that official Apple products are available for all Apple users.

The official iPhone 12 line-up comes with increased benefits, such as an Official Warranty, PTA Approval, FaceTime enabled and EMI Plans from various banks. Above all, Mercantile’s active participation in the distribution of these Apple products, guarantees purchase of genuine Apple products directly intended for the Pakistan market. To identify official Apple product, look for the Mercantile QR code sticker on the Apple product packing.

Those who are interested in Pre-Booking the official iPhone 12 line-up can Pre-Book at mercantile.com.pk. The iPhone 12 line-up will be available from 18th December 2020.

Further details and updates can be found at Mercantile Pakistan’s Facebook and Twitter handles.

About Mercantile:

Headquartered out of Singapore, Mercantile Pacific is one of the leading players in device lifecycle management and distribution services globally. Having forged valuable relationships over the last 2 decades with manufacturers, mobile network operators, distributors, wholesalers and retailers in over 100 countries.

Mercantile has been actively working in Pakistan since 2019 as a value-added-distributor, marketing and distributing the complete range of Apple official products in Pakistan, including Apple iPhones, iPads, Macbooks, Apple Watch and accessories.