Maryam Nawaz, a name of strength and valour. She’s been remarkably steadfast, persevering and dutiful in every aspect of life – enduring all sorts of hardships, despite all odds.



She’s intrepid, bold and fearless in her pursuit and sends strong vibes across the board. She’s handling a daunting task. She has become a formidable opponent. She’s undoubtedly a valiant warrior. This consistency will break the way fee Insha’Allah.

She’s paving a way for a better resolution to the problem, against all odds. The whole country is in the grip of severe crisis, and she’ll leave no stone unturned to help her people. She’s the torchbearer now. She’s embarked on an arduous journey. You can support her cause to accomplish great things ahead, she will be at Minar-e- Pakistan Lahore on the 13th of December.