Shibli for bringing India to justice over atrocities in IIOJK

In his message on International Human Rights Day, being marked today, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz urged the world community to take practical steps to bring India to justice for the crimes against humanity in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

“Today, while celebrating the World Human Rights Day, its champions should not only take urgent notice of the worst atrocities being committed against innocent people of the beautiful Kashmir valley and violations of their fundamental rights but also take practical steps for bringing India and Indian occupied forces to justice,” he said in a series of tweet.

Shibli said the valley had been giving a look of the world’s largest prison since August 5, 2019 as women, children and senior citizens were locked up in their own homes, facing tough restrictions and communication blackouts.

He maintained that the global day celebrations’ importance could only be enhanced by preventing India’s crime against humanity and protecting the fundamental rights of Kashmiris.