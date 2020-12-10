Protest in Neelum Valley on Human Rights Day

People of Azad Jammu and Kashmir rallied on International Human Rights Day against Indian atrocities near the ceasefire line.

An anti-India protest rally was organized under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir here on Thursday.

According to details, people demonstrated sit-in to draw the attention of the international community, the United Nations and International human rights organizations to India’s military atrocities in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The anti-India protest was attended by a large number of youth, elders and other citizens.

Protesters carried black flags and black masks to protest over the international community’s criminal negligence and Indian state terrorism.

Rally participants chanted pro freedom slogans besides against Modi and India’s illegal military occupation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The speakers on the occasion said that while the world is celebrating Human Rights Day, on the other hand, the oppressive government of Bharatiya Janata Party under the leadership of Narendra Modi in the disputed state of Jammu and Kashmir is breaking down the records of oppression on the unarmed people.

The maintained that Kashmiri youth are being martyred, houses and bazaars are being destroyed. The political, social and religious rights of the people are being violated in addition of breaking the unity of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The speakers said that Modi’s tyrannical forces are destroying peace by shelling the unarmed citizens of Azad Kashmir on the ceasefire line.

The speakers called on the United Nations, the Security Council, International human rights organizations, Amnesty International and Asia Watch to take steps against the Indian military occupation in Jammu and Kashmir.

They reiterated that it is the responsibility of the world to go ahead and stop India from massacring humanity in the disputed state.

The speakers said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir demands freedom, justice and peace from the United Nations.

The United Nations, the OIC and international human rights organizations have been called upon to investigate India’s war crimes in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

They appealed that international community should play its role in giving freedom, justice and peace to the Kashmiri people.

President Pasban-e-Hurriyat Neelum Malik Sharafat Ali, Peerzada Sultan Badshah, Malik Waqar Ahmed, Rana Muhammad Liaqat, Muhammad Aimal Farzam and other religious and political leaders including traders also addressed on the occasion.