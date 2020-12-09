Daily Times

Your right to know Wednesday, December 09, 2020

Coronavirus Updates

AIR CHIEF EXPRESSES GRIEF OVER THE SAD DEMISE OF LEGENDARY USAF PILOT

Press Release

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force has expressed his profound grief over the sad demise of great US Air Force Pilot Brig Gen (Retd) Charles Elwood Yeager, who was the first pilot to break the sound barrier.

In his condolence message, the Air Chief acknowledged the noteworthy contributions of Gen Yeager during his tenure as US Representative to Pakistan. He further said that Gen Yeager’s affiliation and admiration for PAF’s professionalism will always be remembered.

Submit a Comment