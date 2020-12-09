Will Kashmiri get their right? Chairman PeH asks HR organizations on Human Rights Day

Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmed Ghazali has said that the atrocities of the Indian forces in occupied Jammu and Kashmir are the worst violation of human rights by the Government of India.

In a statement issued here on International Human Rights Day, he said that removing the state identity of the state of Jammu and Kashmir is the horrific example of Indian state terrorism in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

He lamented that more than one hundred and fifteen thousand people have been martyred by Indian armed forces in the last three decades while more than thirteen thousand people are missing.

Ghazali reiterated that Indian forces killed many innocent people and buried them in 9,000 discovered anonymous graves.

He said, “Uniformed Indian terrorists sexually assaulted more than 11,000 Kashmiri women like Nilofer and Asiya, even the women of Kunnan Poshpura are still seeking justice. More than 1900 women are half-widows as they don’t know that either their husbands’ are alive or dead. ”

Uzair voiced that Indian oppressors orphaned more than 120000 children while many teenagers were abducted and tortured in notorious Indian jails.

He maintained that Indian forces have massacred unarmed civilians several times across the state including the tragic incidents in Bejbehara, Sopore, Kupwara, Baramulla and Srinagar, “Indian forces set fire to property worth billions of rupees, including business centers, markets, residential houses, villages and factories” he added.

Terming the laws implemented by Indian government in Jammu Kashmir as draconian, he said that Indian government has implemented inhumane laws like AFSPA, POTA and TADA by openly allowing uniformed terrorists (armed forces) to oppress, arrest and kill the Kashmiri people.

Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat stated that savage rulers of India broke the historical status and unity of the state of Jammu and Kashmir and divided it into two parts and gave it in direct control of Delhi, saying that the cunning rulers of India removed the state subject from the state of Jammu and Kashmir by force.

“The so-called fake democracy of India has created an atmosphere of fear and terror in the state of Jammu and Kashmir by illegally issuing domiciles to 2.2 million Indian citizens.” Uzair added.

While talking about Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders, he said that Liberation Front leaders, activists and ordinary citizens demanding independence and right to self-determination of the state of Jammu and Kashmir have been arrested in fake cases and imprisoned in notorious Indian jails for many years.

Ghazali further added that Indian tyrants blinded hundreds of Kashmiri girls and boys like Insha Mushtaq, Habba Nisar with pellet gun attacks and disfigured their faces.

The ruthless rulers of India, the enemies of humanity, imposed the worst curfew in the history of the world in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, forced human lives to suffer and ruined the state’s economy.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi committed the worst terrorism in the state of Jammu and Kashmir by imposing restrictions on newspapers, TV, magazines and internet.

The Indian barbarism continued against people of Kashmir even in judiciary and they hanged Mohammad Afzal Guru to satisfy the insensitive conscience of the Indian people. Earlier, Mohammad Maqbool Butt was also hanged. The bodies of both the martyrs were not given to their families.

Indian soldiers killed Kashmiri youth in several fake encounters including Machhal and Shopian.

About 25 Kashmiri prisoners, including Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakto, a victim of the Indian judiciary, are serving life sentences in Indian jails. Six Kashmiri women, including Syeda Asiya Andrabi, Fehmida Sufi and Nahida Nasreen, are also imprisoned in Indian jails.

Indian forces are destroying peace by shelling unarmed civilians living on the ceasefire line.

He asked that the question arises as to why the world is silent on these atrocities of India in occupied Jammu and Kashmir?

He appealed to all human rights organizations who commemorate this very day to take atern notice on massive human rights violations in IOK and play their role for the provision of basic human rights including right to self determination for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.