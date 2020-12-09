The 1st meeting of the Technical Committee on “Youth Engagement and Social Cohesion” under Youth Education; Employment

YEEEP is a joint initiative of the Sindh Education Foundation, Govt. of Sindh and UNDP Pakistan to educate, train, and employ 15,000 youth in Sindh over the period of 3 years.

The Project will contribute towards socio-economic empowerment of the youth in Sindh with a core focus on their education and employment. The Secretary, Sports and Youth Affairs, Govt. of Sindh is the Chairman of the Technical Committee on Youth Engagement and Social Cohesion, which also has participation from Women Development Department, Govt. of Sindh, Social Welfare Department, Govt. of Sindh, IBA Karachi, Sindh Rural Support Organization, Family Educational Services Foundation, and other credible partners and non-governmental organisations.

The Secretary, Sports and Youth Affairs, Govt. of Sindh led the Committee and provided strategic guidance on crucial agendas which are instrumental in initiating the Project. The Forum approved engagement and outreach strategy, beneficiaries and district selection criteria, and addition of relevant members into the Committee.

The Foundation was represented by Ms. Sadaf Anees, Director, Programs and Planning and Mr. Bilal A. Lashari, Senior Officer PSDU/Focal Person AALTP. The UNDP Pakistan was represented by Ms. Laura Sheridan, Programme Manager, Youth Empowerment Programme and Mr. Moin Zaidi, Private Sector.