Tahir Ashrafi calls on UAE ambassador in Pakistan

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, Special Aide to Prime Minister on Interreligious Harmony visited UAE Embassy in Pakistan and he was greeted by UAE Acting Ambassador Rashid Abdul Rahman Al-Ali.

Both the dignitaries held detailed discussions on Pak-UAE relations and prevailing situation in Islamic world and particularly in Arab countries.

UAE Acting Ambassador Rashid Abdul Rahman Al-Ali on this occasion thanked Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi for visiting UAE Embassy stating that Pakistan and UAE are knotted in deep-rooted brotherly relations and relations between both the Islamic countries are strengthening further.

Meanwhile, following the meeting, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Special Representative to Prime Minister while talking to media stated that security and stability of United Arab Emirates is very dear to Pakistan and Pakistan aims at resolving all misunderstandings developed between Muslim Arab countries through dialogues and reconciliation.

Responding to a question, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi also stated that visa issues with UAE has also been settled adding that issues relating visas were resolved during the meeting of Advisor to Prime Minister Zulfi Bukhari and UAE Minister for Labour.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi also stated that along with Foreign Office, he has been in constant coordination with officials of UAE.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi added that no one could spoil brotherly relations between Pakistan and UAE adding that we should remain cautious about elements making baseless propaganda to make differences between Pakistan and Arab countries.