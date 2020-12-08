Maryam mobilizes workers ahead of PDM power show

Four constituencies of Lahore accorded a warm welcome to PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz on Monday where she addressed reception camps to mobilise the public for the December 13 Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) final public gathering at historic Minar-e-Pakistan.

Making brief stopovers in different areas, she addressed four constituencies where she was warmly welcomed by the PML-N workers. She started her rally from Quaid-e-Azam interchange at Ring Road and concluded it at Shahdara after passing through Darogha Wala, Shad Bagh, Taj Pura, Faiz Bagh, Wasan Pura, Garhi Shahu and Badami Bagh. The PML-N has all the seats of the National Assembly from these constituencies and Sharifs have a strong vote bank in these areas for over two decades.

Maryam made first stopover at Darogha Wala (NA-128) where she was received by MNA Sheikh Rohale Asghar and MPA Kh Salman Rafique. “The fake prime minister said yesterday that he will not stop Lahore’s Jalsa because he knows very well that it is impossible to do so. You have proved that the public gathering of Lahore cannot be halted,” said Maryam, while lauding the people of NA-128 for participating in the rally in droves. She added that the people of Lahore don’t need chairs and tents for Jalsa because their passion is matchless. She said that the PDM decided to hold the last Jalsa in Lahore because its leaders know the importance of this city. “The days of a fake PM are numbered and he will be sent packing by the people of Lahore on December 13,” said Maryam.

PML-N stalwart and firebrand speaker Khawaja Saad Rafique warned the government not to put any hindrance in the way of PDM jalsa in Lahore otherwise the rulers will be wiped out from the scene. “The caravan of democracy and respect to vote will be continued with full pace and Maryam Nawaz is here to make this movement a success with the help of the public,” he said.

Later, her rally reached Shalamar Garden (NA-127) where it was welcomed by MNA Ali Pervaiz Malik and MPA Khawaja Imran Nazir. Maryam couldn’t make it to the stage because of rush there and preferred to address while standing at her vehicle. She received a warm reception in the constituency of her cousin and Punjab’s opposition leader Hamza Shehbaz who is in the Kot Lakhpat jail these days over NAB cases. She was welcomed by MPA Mian Mujtaba Shuja amid the massive fireworks at Coop Store (NA-124). “Yes, it is the constituency of Hamza, who is unfortunately behind bars despite the fact that he has served his people with honesty,” said Maryam, while also chanting slogans for Hamza Shehbaz. He is in jail because he refused to betray his uncle (Nawaz Sharif), she said. According to Maryam Nawaz, Hamza asked her to visit her constituency and therefore she came here. Maryam also took a pledge from the participants to reach Minar-e-Pakistan on Sunday to send this government packing.

Maryam also visited different areas of North Lahore to mobilize the workers for the PDM power show before concluding the rally at Shahdara (NA-123) where MNA Malik Riaz and MPA Samiullah Khan gave a warm welcome.

Several key leaders of PML-N are busy these days in Lahore mobilizing the workers for the PDM show as PML-N is the host of this key event. Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also held meetings with traders at Lahore’s historical Shah Alam Market on Monday for the PDM rally.

Moreover, a meeting of provincial leaders of PDM was also held at PPP’s secretariat to finalize the arrangements for the power show. PPP’s Qamar Zaman Kaira and PML-N’s Rana Sanaullah said that the Jalsa would definitely be held at Minar-e-Pakistan despite all the restrictions of the government.