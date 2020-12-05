PRESS RELEASE: In a major development, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has announced a significant reduction in UFG and volumetric losses of the Company. Announcing the results for the first quarter of Financial Year 2020-21of the three-year UFG Reduction Plan approved by ECC, the Company has declared 1.60% and 1,576 MMCF reduction in UFG losses and volumetric losses against targets of 1.25% and 1,425 MMCF respectively. The Company spokesperson said that this translates into financial savings of Rs. 755 Million.

It is pertinent to mention that SNGPL has initiated dedicated efforts for gas theft control; rectification of gas leakages; and resolution of measurement errors. In addition to it, special efforts were made for controlling the losses in areas with a high UFG rate which affected the company in the past and contributed to more than 33% in total volumetric losses of the company.

Highlighting the key achievements made by SNGPL, the Company spokesperson said that average monthly gas losses in High UFG areas have been reduced by 40% from 1,413 MMCF to 856 MMCF with the help of law enforcement agencies. The Company removed 1,008 illegal taps in all such areas while lodging 104 FIRs. The Company has also increased vigilance and consequently, 14,488 gas theft cases were detected while special raids resulted in the booking of 404 MMCF or Rs. 472 Million against consumers of various categories. While making the best use of technology, SNGPL also detected 236,808 aboveground and 7,889 underground leakages through laser leak detectors.

Sui Northern Gas has also finalized its future course of action to achieve the annual targets. Some of the major initiatives include full coverage of all industrial consumers through the SCADA System. The company has planned to install 200 cyber locks on suspected industrial consumers to restrict any possible unauthorized access. Survey for detection of underground leaks in leakage prone regions of Lahore and Peshawar is also underway. The Company aims to achieve all these targets by the end of January 2021. In addition, the Company will be making raids for special monitoring of suspected consumers. Micro monitoring of losses at Regulating Station level; digitization of distribution network; and segmentation of distribution network in large cities for pressure optimization is also part of the Company’s plan.

Media Affairs Department

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited