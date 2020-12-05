Nation pays tribute to war hero ‘Major Akram Shaheed’

49th martyrdom anniversary of war hero Major Akram Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, is being observed today (December 5).

He participated in 1965 Indo-Pak September War as a Captain where he led several successful military operations against the Indian Army. Major Muhammad Akram and a company of 4 Frontier Force Regiment, which he commanded in the forward area in Hilli district, in East Pakistan in 1971, came under incessant air, artillery and armor attacks.

But for an entire fortnight, despite enemy superiority in both numbers and fire power, he and his men repulsed every attack, inflicting heavy casualties on the enemy. Major Muhammad Akram embraced martyrdom during this epic battle on 5 December 1971.

The Inter-Services Public Relations released a statement to pay tribute to Major Muhammad Akram for his supreme sacrifice and displaying valour against all odds.

Major Akram heroically repulsed innumerable attacks by the enemy inflicting heavy losses in the battle of Hilli. “Such exemplary courage is hallmark of defenders of motherland,” said the military’s press wing.