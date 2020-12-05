Govt will spend Rs 500mn on COVID 19 awareness campaign

Ministry of Information & Broadcasting is planning to launch an awareness campaign on COVID 19 across all media platforms in view of the second wave of COVID 19 that is fast spreading in major urban centers of the country.

The Ministry has started coordinating with the Ministry of Health Services, Regulation & Coordination and with Ministry of Finance for a campaign whose budget is estimated to be Rupees 500 million. This will be one of the largest media campaigns under the PTI government.

The budget will be taken out from the head of Covid Relief Measures that was created after the pandemic hit Pakistan.

Prime Minister of Pakistan had asked the Ministry of Finance to make all necessary fund available for COVID relief.

The Ministry of Finance will have to approve this budget under a Technical Supplementary Grant.