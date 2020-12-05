Development, revival of film industry a priority: Shibli

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz has said that development and revival of the film industry is on the government’s priority list.

The information minister was talking to a delegation of Pakistan Film Producers Association which led by Mian Amjad Farzand called on him, according to a press release.

Faraz said the government is committed to providing a better environment for the development of the film industry. He said it is necessary for the entertainment industry to adapt to current requirements.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision is to highlight culture and values through films. “Films not only entertain but are also crucial for social reform. We have to protect our national heritage and culture through films as well as portray a positive image for the country in front of the world. In this regard, the government is ready to provide all possible facilities to the film industry,” Faraz said.

The minister said that all artisans involved in the film-making process, including script writers and musicians, should be properly remunerated for their work. “All possible steps will be taken to address issues related to the film industry,” he said. Among other things, the minister talked about future cooperation with Iran and Turkey with respect to films.

The delegation briefed in detail about the problems facing the film industry and said that the conditions can only improve if the government is fully on board. The delegation also included Chaudhry Ijaz Kamran, Alia Rashid, Rao Shehzad, and Rana Naeem.