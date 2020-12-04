Andleeb Abbas attends 19th Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of Shanghai Cooperation Organization held virtually

Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Ms. Andleeb Abbas, represented Pakistan at the 19th Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO-CHG), held virtually.

Highlighting the importance of SCO for Pakistan in achieving regional peace and stability, and development of closer ties with regional partners, the Parliamentary Secretary underscored the imperative of creating a safe and secure neighborhood.

Condemning terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including state terrorism inflicted upon people living under foreign occupation in disputed territories, the parliamentary secretary cautioned against the recent rise in extremist and racist incidents, inspired by neo-Nazism and Islamophobia.

She said Pakistan valued the SCO region as a pivotal link for regional connectivity and integration. Connectivity projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), industrial parks and energy projects are laying the future of a prosperous and globally-connected region.