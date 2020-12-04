Is the time changing? Or is it only we in a different time zone from we have to return back. With the disease being untouched by many and touched by many too, we have diseases not being entertained or given awareness to people in an abundant amount.

Many diseases that our “taboo” diseases are being called off as bad, not because they are deadly but the cause of it is called bad and society does not accept those people who are being affected by it.

The list of such diseases include Aids, Tuberculosis (TB), Hepatitis etc. all these diseases are thought to be a cause of after doing something that involves physical intimacy, although the case in aids is not entirely this; physical intimacy is one of the causes but there are many other reasons that cause Aids. But majority of us do not even have the knowledge about the diseases and we are not even bothering about it. Yet an initiative is taken by the government with Virtual Programs where programs catered such as Hepatitis, Aids etc. Where our government is taking initiatives to make the country aware about the diseases and their causes.

Primary and Secondary Health Care department has inaugurated Aids awareness program, health minister Yasmin Rashid along with Secretary Health Muhammad Usman Younis addressed the media about the importance of health care and their collaboration with Universities in Lahore, Punjab is a huge step towards the betterment of people.

Every organization is taking a step towards the health care of people/public, awareness in this regard is very important, either it is any food authority or any health department we are seeing everyone coming on board and now with education institutions taking the health care even more serious than before is yet another a great step towards human health in the longer run as well. With every passing day we hear some new occurrence in the world, 2020 being one of the most shocking years of all time is because of the spread of a deadly disease which is not yet resolved as no vaccine has been discovered.

Coronavirus has changed the perception of living as with the new way of staying at home, work from home and the lockdown has taught us how to live life in a different way, the worth of family and time has increased as of now no one had time to spend it with their families “no quality time” but lockdown taught us that you have to give priority to one another; family, friends, loved ones, health etc.

People need to understand the worth of their own health by following SOP’s (standard operating procedures) so that the government does not put any strict law and order over the public, people should not force the government to make strict laws to fulfil the requirement and need of the time which is protected each one of us from this deadly disease which has turned out to have its second wave.

The question is why are people not understanding their worth? Why are people not following SOPs?

The answer to all these questions is that people are not taking this disease as serious as it is. Coronavirus is taken as normal fever/cough/flu which to be corrected is that it is a myth, coronavirus is a deadly disease because of which people are put on ventilators, flights are closed, many countries are completely shut down, restaurants, malls, salons, parlors are asked to follow complete code of SOPs and understand the need of the hour which is to follow all the instructions the health department and government is giving.

With the same wave we can see that many departments in Punjab are working day and night for the betterment of our country keeping in mind the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of making Pakistan healthy and wealthy. Primary and Secondary Health Care department has not only come up with this one initiative but also has given a lot of time and thinking to how to fight against Covid-19, also food authorities need to be appreciated for their utmost efforts, Irfan Memon Nawaz who was the Director General Punjab Food Authority worked hard even during the days of Covid-19, to provide healthy food to people even if people are not coming to restaurants still food is being ordered online thus extra care was shown towards the health of people. And now when the new Director General PFA Mr. Rafaqat Ali has commenced his duties and his vision with PM’s vision of making the health/food department adulteration free is yet another great idea and knowing that we have such officers who think about the country first before they think about anything else is highly respected.

The risk the authorities, government, health departments, food authorities are taking for the public is extremely commendable and their efforts and sacrifices must be acknowledged. There must be many mistakes done by any government of any country but where there is good, that must be recognized and respected. But awareness can change everything and as the time is changing we have hope with the government that awareness shall change the perception of people towards all the taboo diseases.