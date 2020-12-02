Alvi confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz Military on Chinese defence minister

President Dr Arif Alvi has said that friendship with China is the cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy. The President said this while talking to Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe who called on him on Tuesday. President Alvi said that Pakistan wants to strengthen its relations with China to confront the security challenges faced by the region. He said that Indian hegemonic designs pose a serious threat to regional peace and security. The President said India is involved in terrorist activities in Balochistan and wants to sabotage the China -Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project. He stressed the need for further enhancing defense relations between the two countries. He also appreciated the steps taken by China against Covid-19. The Chinese defence minister said that his country wants to share the benefits of its development with Pakistan. President Alvi on the occasion also conferred Nishan-e-Imtiaz Military on Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe in recognition of his services for further promoting and strengthening defence cooperation between Pakistan and China. A special investiture ceremony was held at the Presidency.