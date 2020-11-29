State’s writ to be ensured with an iron hand: Awan

dr firdous ashiq awanSpecial Assistant to Punjab CM on Information, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Sunday that those challenging the writ of the state will be dealt with an iron hand.

While pointing towards the upcoming rally of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Multan, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said in a Twitter message that the provincial authorities could not put the lives of the citizens in danger due to the ‘politically unemployed people’ amid the latest wave of coronavirus pandemic.

She added that the government is not concerned with the opposition’s rallies, but it has prioritised to secure the lives of the citizens regardless of their political affiliations.

It is pertinent to mention here that the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had announced to hold a public meeting on November 30 in Multan. The local administration had denied permission to the opposition parties for the meeting owing to increasing virus cases in the second wave of the Covid-19 in the country.