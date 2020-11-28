UMT ranked among top 501-550 universities in QS Asia University Rankings 2021

University of Management and Technology have secured a spot on the list of top 501-550 Asian Universities by the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Asian University Rankings 2021 on November 25, 2020. The achievement results have also delineated the “Employer Reputation” as the strongest indicator of UMT. It is worth mentioning that UMT has been successfully ranked among top tier universities for the three consecutive years. A total of 40 universities from Pakistan participated in the ranking.

Director AAQIC attributed the success to the efforts of the competent leadership of President UMT Ibrahim Hasan Murad, Rector UMT Dr. Muhammad Aslam, DG UMT Abid H K Shirwani, and the highly qualified faculty.

President UMT Ibrahim Hasan Murad shared his pleasure on the splendid news and said that it is a great achievement that fosters the vision of Dr. Hasan Sohaib Murad (Shaheed) whose dream was to lead UMT to be on par with top international universities. He further expressed that UMT’s first priority is to produce entrepreneurs and promote research based quality education. UMT is strengthening its research to meet societal and economic development in response to the needs of government, industry, and academia in subsequent time, he said.