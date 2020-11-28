Two workers were buried under rubble while working in a deserted well

Two workers were killed when bricks were extracted from a deserted well in Dhok Kirmani area near Union Council Bheen.

According to details, 30-year-old Nasir Abbas son of Amir Khan and 60-year-old Mohammad Raza son of Mohammad Nazir, residents of Chak Malook village were extracting bricks from a deserted well.

Meanwhile, a landslide fell on them and they fell under the rubble and died.

As soon as the incident was reported, the rescue team reached the spot and after 40 minutes of struggle, removed the bodies of the two from a depth of 10 feet.

The rescue team has handed over the bodies of the two deceased workers to their heirs.