Ahmed Sheikh joins cheetay as CXO

Cheetay, Pakistan’s fastest growing NOW-Commerce platform, announced the appointment of Ahmed Sheikh as Chief Experience Officer (CXO) as part of their continuing efforts to build a world-class service organization. Ahmed has over 22 years of experience working in customer service management for top-notch companies, including those listed as Fortune 50. He was previously heading customer services at Wateen Telecom, Huawei Technologies and MCB. “Ahmed is a visionary on a mission! We hope to leverage his expertise, his creativity, his passion for his craft and problem-solving skills to create a best-in-class experience for our customers and transform the e-Commerce landscape in Pakistan,” said Majid Khan, CEO, Cheetay. “As we continue to grow and launch new verticals, we want to keep the focus on our customers who are at the core of our business and fuel our success.”