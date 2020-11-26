Four Kashmiris go missing in New Delhi

Four Kashmiris have been missing in Indian capital city New Delhi.

The families of the missing youth told media men that they have not been able to contact their dear ones since Tuesday and have lodged missing reports in police stations of South Kashmir’s Shopian district.

The missing persons are identified as Yawar Ahmad Wani, Dawood Ahmad Thokar, Sayar Ahmad Shah and Arif Bilal Dar.

It is pertinent to mention here that this is the second such incident in last one week. Earlier, two sibling ferrying animals had gone missing from Kanpur city in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh on November 18 and were later traced from a police station in New Delhi.