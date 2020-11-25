ISPR ex-DG Asif Ghafoor, five others promoted to lieutenant general’s rank

The Pakistan Army on Wednesday promoted six major generals to the rank of lieutenant general, including former director general Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor, who is currently serving as general officer commanding (GOC) Okara.

DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar, in a tweet, said the promoted officers included Major General Akhtar Nawaz, Major General Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat, Major General Asif Ghafoor, Major General Salman Fayyaz Ghani, Major General Sarfraz Ali and Major General Muhammad Ali.

According to chief of the military’s media wing, the approval for promotions was given in a promotion board meeting held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, presided over by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The newly promoted lieutenant generals were appointed to various posts in corps and departments of the Pakistan Army.

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar, in a tweet, said Lieutenant General Muhammad Abdul Aziz was posted as Commander Lahore Corps, Lieutenant General Muhammad Waseem Ashraf as Commander Multan Corps, Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum as Commander Karachi Corps, Lieutenant General Khalid Zia as Commander Bahawalpur Corps, Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali as Commander Southern Command and Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali as Commander ASFC (Army Strategic Forces Command).

Similarly, Lieutenant General Majid Ehsan was posted as Inspector General Arms, Lieutenant General Syed Muhammad Adna as, Inspector General Training and Evaluation, Lieutenant General Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat as Military Secretary and Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor as Inspector General Communication and Information Technology.

Reacting to the news, Minster for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said: “Serving in the highest ranks of #PakArmy is an honour. Many congratulations to all very well deserved officers for the honours bestowed upon them and best wishes.”

In June, Nigar Jouhar made history by becoming the first female officer to be promoted to the rank of lieutenant general owing to her spectacular performance in different leadership and administrative roles.