US Dollar to PKR conversion depends on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Find today’s USD into the PKR exchange rate in Pakistan.

Today Dollar Rate in Pakistan has decreased by 81 paisas.

Here is the updated Dollar rate today in Pakistan for 25 Nov 2020 exchange rate in the open market.

USD (Dollar) To PKR

1 USD 159.28 PKR

1 Dollar Rate 25 Nov 2020 In Pakistan

One Dollar Price has depreciated in Pakistan today. The dollar rate is Rs 159.28