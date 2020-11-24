Mahira Khan and Dr Sania Nishtar make it to BBC’s list of 100 influential women of 2020

The BBC has revealed its list of 100 inspiring and influential women from around the world for 2020. The list features women who are “leading change and making a difference during these turbulent times.” Two Pakistani women, Mahira Khan and Dr Sania Nishtar, are included in the list.

The list lauded Mahira Khan’s outspoken stance against sexual violence, colorism and racism, and her efforts to “tackle social issues by changing the narrative in films and on TV.”

BBC also appreciated Mahira’s role as the “national goodwill ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in raising awareness of the plight of Afghan refugees in Pakistan.”

Calling Dr. Sania a “leader in global health and sustainable development”, BBC wrote that “since 2018, she has been spearheading the transformative Ehsaas Poverty Alleviation programme, which has improved the livelihoods of millions of Pakistanis by providing mobile banking and savings accounts, and other basic resources.”