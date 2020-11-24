Covid infected Pak politics & helpless Common man (Part I)

The second wave of Covid 19 is even more fatal than the first one and unfortunately, we as a nation are taking it very lightly. It looks that Covid has badly infected our politics and since the minds of decision makers from the government have frozen, they are not taking this dangerous invisible powerful invader seriously which leaves very little space for the victims to survive.

This irresponsible attitude will cost us heavily in coming weeks. I had warned in May 2020 after my concluding address post parliamentary committee on Covid while giving 27-point action plan to counter Covid 19.

Has the govt enhanced the counter measures to deal with Covid 19 for a common man yet? If yes, then where is the action plan to make the availability of vaccine shots possible? Have we created spliced cold storage facility below 81 degrees yet?

Covid 19 has now become ping pong game between the govt and the opposition. The double standard of govt encouraged the opposition to defy the COVID-19 SOPs.

Rule of law cannot be applied selectively as it has to implemented with the force of law through the law enforcers. The statements in favor of a forceful and strict lock down coming from the govt die-down as soon as it reaches to law enforcement level. It will not be wrong to say that we have failed to give a strong medical policy to get control over this dangerous pandemic.

This investigation cannot remain shut forever and one day its reality will unfold as to who had tried to create this bioweapon and released only one gram in the world which is now muting itself and it has different genetic behaviour

What are we supposed to do now when COVID-19 is appearing like a monster and has become a mystery as to how and from where it descended on our planet? It looks like an invisible force stinging everywhere and continuing to attack the world without discrimination. While we are fighting against it and continue to lose valuable lives and it is bringing miseries in our lives. Our country is unable to take its non-ending pressure due to our meagre resources. It is unfortunate to note that there is no visible official effort by the UNSC or WHO to trace its origin if it is manmade or natural. I in my letter to Secretary-General United Nations AntónioGuterres have urged to order the constitution of a high-level commission on COVID-19 under the UN Convention on Biological Weapons, 1975 to discover whether COVID-19 was a man-made or a naturally-grown virus. I had expressed “since the breakout of Novel Coronavirus – COVID-19, many claims, speculations, conspiracy theories and misinformation about the disease have found their way into the International print and electronic media, blurring the distinction between real and Fake-News. Instead of calming down the public, it is only creating uncertainty and panic amongst the masses across the globe. In face of the unrest precipitated by the breakout of COVID-19, and to pre-empt the growing perception linking the COVID-19 spread to communities and states that are resulting in rapidly increasing polarization in violent responses; world order needs to be preserved in the interest of the international community. With the Virologists and Biologist, across the board, being unsuccessful in accurately identifying the source, location, genesis, and variable results among affected states, the plausibility of some sort of Bio-Warfare within the Fifth Dimension Warfare is gaining root. This trajectory, unfortunately, has the potential to cause further panic and blame games. I hope the international media plays a positive role and refrain from dividing the world in this difficult hour of mankind. In the given situation, it is more important that you may kindly play your role to bring the facts to the public to cease such viral flow of dangerous conspiracy theories”. For the proposed UN commission on Covid-19, I in my letter had proposed seven ToRs to the UN Secretary-General. These ToRs include accurate identification of the geo-location of the Covid-19’s origin, identification of areas with zero patient, discovery as to why the behaviour, intensity, and fertility rate of Covid-19 varies from country to country, investigation of whether Covid-19 is a man-made or naturally-grown virus and examination of the allegations of transportation of the virus from one place to other destinations in the world, as a ‘biological warfare tactics’. I also wrote a letter to Mr. Bill Gate on April 16, 2020, to use his good office with his ability to help the world to trace its origin. I have urged him “while agreeing with your apprehensions of bio-terrorism, bio-warfare and genetically changed virus through biological engineering, I would like to add that I feel that a semi bio-warfare with mildly modified or genetically altered viruses may occur in future, directed by some terrorist groups or a state, to target a specific population, country or region. I would like to request you to use your influence with the United Nations (UN) to constitute a high-powered UN Commission on COVID-19 to discover whether Covid-19 is an attempt of bioterrorism or a naturally-grown virus. The world is interested in identifying the geo-location and zero patient, being of paramount importance in attaining the desired results, that could enable the biologists and virologists to develop the vaccine of this deadliest virus at the earliest to save humanity, would add another feather in your cap.”

According to well-placed sources in International media it is being termed as an artificial virus and regarding it I had shown my fears in my book “Coronavirus; Threat to National Security, Bio- Warfare or Real Virus” launched in May 2, 2020, in Islamabad.

There is a Conspiracy theory which has suggested that the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is artificial, spilled out by mistake perhaps while inventing bio-warfare weapon. However, many scientific institutions around the globe are going through an examination of the genome arrangement of SARS-CoV-2 whereas WHO stopped further research and also UNSC put ceasefire as it was creating worldwide interstates row and if you recall WHO funding was also stopped. Bio warfare is not new to us but there have been bio-war inventions used in World War-I and II. This investigation cannot remain shut forever and one day its reality will unfold as to who had tried to create this bioweapon and released only one gram in the world which is now muting itself and it has different genetic behaviour. (to be continued)

The writer is Chairman of think tank Global Eye and former Interior Minister of Pakistan. He can be reached at [email protected] .com, and tweets @Senrehmanmalik