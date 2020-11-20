Court sends PML-N former MPA to jail on 14-day judicial remand

Senior Civil Judge Rawalpindi Ikram Ranjha has sent Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) former MPA Sarfraz Afzal to Adiala Jail on a 14-day judicial remand.

The court has rejected the request of physical remand of PML-N former MPA in illegal housing society scam and ordered Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) to send the accused to Adiala Jail on Thursday.

The court has ordered to present the accused again on December 3, 2020. The accused is the real nephew of Senator Chaudhry Tanvir Khan was presented in Rawalpindi court in illegal housing society scam.

During arguments, Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) failed to convince the court for physical remand of accused. The court rejected all arguments of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) and sent the accused to jail on a 14-day judicial remand.

The court on Wednesday had directed Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) to present Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) former MPA Chaudhry Sarfraz Afzal in court in person at 1:00 pm on Thursday for his physical remand. The PML-N former MPA is the real nephew of Senator Chaudhary Tanvir Khan arrested by Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) in an illegal housing society scam.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) officials had on Tuesday arrested Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Chaudhry Sarfraz Afzal in a case of alleged financial fraud. Circle officer Zahid Zahoor arrested Chaudhary Sarfraz Afzal with a heavy contingent of police under the supervision of ACE Rawalpindi director.

According to sources, the officials faced resistance from the former lawmaker of PML-N. Afzal was later shifted to a hospital after he complained about his health condition. ACE DG Gohar Nafees said the accused had built an illegal housing society without NOC, registration and approval after occupying over 200-Kanal land of the Forest Department and Lai Nullah. It has been alleged that the accused caused a loss of millions of rupees to the national exchequer in tax embezzlement. The ACE officials said that case against eleven accomplices of the suspect has also been filed.

Earlier on November 16, the ACE Punjab had arrested another PML-N leader Ahsan Raza Khan on the charges of constructing an illegal commercial market and a housing scheme. The ACE Punjab had started its investigation on source reporting.