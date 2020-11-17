Daily Times

Your right to know Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Coronavirus Updates

Pope Francis’ Instagram account caught liking explicit schoolgirl photo

Web Desk

Pope Francis caught the attention of social media users after he liked an explicit photo on Instagram, and people have been reacting on Twitter.

An Instagram model called Natalia Garibotto noticed that Pope Francis “@franciscus” account had liked a photo of her in a very brief schoolgirl outfit.

The official papal account no longer appears to like the picture but social media never forgets. Reactions to the mishap poured in over the weekend, with some claiming the Pope himself had fallen into a ‘thirst trap’.

 

Submit a Comment