Pope Francis’ Instagram account caught liking explicit schoolgirl photo

Pope Francis caught the attention of social media users after he liked an explicit photo on Instagram, and people have been reacting on Twitter.

Pope Francis is horny as hell pic.twitter.com/znGdgyJWLv — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 13, 2020

At least I’m going to heaven https://t.co/w3nMYWVR6T — Natalia Garibotto (@NataaGataa) November 13, 2020

the pope falling into a thirst trap is a great way to wrap up 2020 — $kodk $work (@wario_chalmers) November 13, 2020

An Instagram model called Natalia Garibotto noticed that Pope Francis “@franciscus” account had liked a photo of her in a very brief schoolgirl outfit.

The official papal account no longer appears to like the picture but social media never forgets. Reactions to the mishap poured in over the weekend, with some claiming the Pope himself had fallen into a ‘thirst trap’.